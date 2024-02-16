Lange De, Group President of Caterpillar Inc (CAT, Financial), executed a sale of 21,194 shares in the company on February 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $325.52 per share, resulting in a total value of $6,898,780.88.

Caterpillar Inc is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. The company operates through its various segments, providing a wide range of services to its customers, including financing and insurance, as well as maintenance and training services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,194 shares of Caterpillar Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale represents a continuation of the insider's selling pattern over the period.

The insider transaction history for Caterpillar Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 10 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, Caterpillar Inc's shares were trading at $325.52, giving the company a market capitalization of $163.925 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.99, which is above the industry median of 14.11 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $325.52 and a GuruFocus Value of $296.11, Caterpillar Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

