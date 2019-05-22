Q4 2019 Transcat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Craig Mychajluk - Kei Advisors LLC - SVP of Operations



Yes. Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Transcat. With me on the call today are Transcat's President and CEO, Lee Rudow; and our Chief Financial Officer, Mike Tschiderer. After formal remarks, we will open the call for questions. If you do not have the news release that crossed the wire after markets closed yesterday, it can be found at our website at transcat.com. The slides that accompany today's discussion are also on our website.



If you would, please refer to Slide 2. As you are aware, we may make some forward-looking statements during the formal presentation and Q&A portion of this teleconference. Those statements apply to future events, which are