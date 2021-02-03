Q3 2021 Transcat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Craig Mychajluk - Kei Advisors LLC - SVP of Operations



Yes. Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Transcat. With me here on the call today, we have our President and Chief Executive Officer, Lee Rudow; and our Chief Financial Officer, Mark Doheny. After formal remarks, we'll open the call for questions. If you don't have the news release across the wire after markets yesterday, you can find it at our website at transcat.com.



The slides that accompany today's discussion are also on our website. If you would, please refer to Slide 2. As you are aware, we may make forward-looking statements during the formal presentation and Q&A portion of this teleconference. Those statements apply to future