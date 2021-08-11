Aug 11, 2021 / 12:15PM GMT

Martin Yang - Oppenheimer & Co. - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 24th Oppenheimer Tech Conference. This morning we have the honor to host Lee Rudow, the President and CEO of Transcat; and Mark Doheny, the CFO of Transcat. Lee, the floor is yours.



Lee Rudow - Transcat, Inc. - President and CEO



Okay. Thank you. Appreciate that, Martin, and I appreciate everybody attending and your interest in Transcat. The way Mark and I would like to do this is I'm going to go over just a few slides introducing the Company and then Mark will run through some financials. This way it'll be consistently interesting. And then I will come back and talk to our strategy and our outlook. And then we will open up for questions. So Mark, I'll just let you lead the way here.



We skipped over the Safe Harbor slide, but I think most people and most investors are familiar with this, so I won't read this, but please be aware that it's part of this presentation. Okay. So Mark, let me put up this slide. I like to start sometimes at the end and work backwards, so I want