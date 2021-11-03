Q2 2022 Transcat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Transcat, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I'll now turn the conference over to your host, CFO, Mark Doheny. You may begin.



Mark A. Doheny - Transcat, Inc. - CFO, VP of Finance & Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your time and your interest in Transcat. With me here, on the call today, is our President and CEO, Lee Rudow. We will begin the call with some prepared remarks, and then we will open up the call for questions. Our earnings release crossed the wire after markets closed yesterday, and can be found on our website, transcat.com, in the Investor Relations section. The slides that accompany today's discussion are also posted on our website. If you would, please refer to Slide 2.



As you are aware, we may make forward-looking statements during the formal presentation and Q&A portion of this teleconference. Those statements apply to future events, which are subject to risks and