TriMas Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to TriMas Corporation Annual Shareholders Meeting. My name is Marsha, and I'm your operator for this call. (Operator Instructions)
And I will now turn the call over to Thomas Amato, TriMas Corporation President and CEO. You may begin.
Thomas A. Amato - TriMas Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Good morning, and welcome to TriMas' Annual Shareholders Meeting. I'm Thomas Amato, President, CEO and Board member of TriMas Corporation. Given the COVID-19 pandemic and our commitment to social distancing, we are holding this year's shareholders meeting virtually.
I would now like to introduce additional attendees from the Board. Participating on the call from our Board are: Samuel Valenti, our Board Chair; Holly Boehne, Teresa Finley, Jeffrey Greene, Herbert Parker, Nick Stanage and Daniel Tredwell. I would also like to acknowledge Gene Miller, our Board member, who retired this cycle. We thank Gene for his many years of guidance, leadership and insight, all of which helped advance TriMas Corporation. Thank you, Gene.
