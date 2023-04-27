Q1 2023 TriMas Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the TriMas First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Sherry Lauderback. Thank you. You may begin.



Sherry Lauderback - TriMas Corporation - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, and welcome to TriMas Corporation's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Participating on the call today are Thomas Amato, TriMas' President and CEO; and Scott Mell, our Chief Financial Officer. We will provide our prepared remarks on our results and on our 2023 outlook, and then we will open up the call to your questions.



In order to assist with the review of our results, we have included today's press release and PowerPoint presentation on our company website at trimascorp.com under the Investors section. In addition, a replay of this call will be available later today by calling (877) 660-6853 with the meeting ID of 1373-7667.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that our comments today may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject