Jun 08, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Welcome. Welcome back, everyone, to Piper Sandler's Global Exchange and Fintech Conference. We're very pleased to have the next company up, Tradeweb. Fortunately, for Lee, maybe his last time, but you've certainly have had an impact over it. So Lee cofounded Tradeweb back in 1996. And I'm one of the few that remember and know that you left the company goes and bounds BrokerTec, which is actually sold to ICAP and then comes back and creates Tradeweb. So Tradeweb went public in 2019, and it's been a pretty successful run. So congrats. And to our audience or whosever tuned in at isn't aware, they've already publicly announced that Lee will turn over the leadership to his partner, Billy Hult, at the end of the year and remain -- and is Chairman and will remain Chairman at Tradeweb. So we're going to have fun as we transfer.



Questions and Answers:

- Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystWe were both