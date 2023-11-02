Q1 2024 Twin Disc Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Twin Disc, Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. Jeff Knutson, you may begin your conference.



Jeffrey S. Knutson - Twin Disc, Incorporated - VP of Finance, CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fiscal 2024 first quarter results. On the call with me today is John Batten, Twin Disc's CEO. I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call, especially statements expressing hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to remember that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.



Information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, are contained in the company's annual report on Form 10-K, copies of which may be obtained by contacting either the company