Q2 2023 Twist Bioscience Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Twist Bioscience's Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference call over to Angela Bitting, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief ESG Officer. Please go ahead.



Angela Bitting - Twist Bioscience Corporation - Chief ESG Officer & Senior VP of Corporate Affairs



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to thank all of you for joining us today for Twist Bioscience's conference call to review our fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results and business progress. We issued our financial results release this morning, which is available at our website at www.twistbioscience.com.



With me on today's call are Dr. Emily Leproust, CEO and Co-Founder of Twist; and Jim Thorburn, CFO of Twist. Emily will begin with a review of our recent progress on Twist businesses. Jim will report on our financial and operational performance. And then Emily