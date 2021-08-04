Q2 2021 United Fire Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Randy Lee Patten - United Fire Group, Inc. - Assistant VP & Controller, Corporate Finance and Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this call. Earlier today, we issued a news release on our results. To find a copy of this document, please visit our website at ufginsurance.com. Our speakers today are Chief Executive Officer, Randy Ramlo; Mike Wilkins, Chief Operating Officer; and Dawn Jaffray, Chief Financial Officer.



Please note that our presentation today may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.