Q3 2023 Frontier Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

David Erdman - Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter 2023 earnings call. On October 19, we announced changes to our management team and so I'm pleased to introduce today's speakers in their new roles. With me are Barry Biffle, Chief Executive Officer; Jimmy Dempsey, President; and Mark Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer. Each will deliver brief prepared remarks, and then we'll get to your questions. But first, let me quickly review the customary safe harbor provisions.



During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from