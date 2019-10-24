Q3 2019 Univest Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Jeffrey M. Schweitzer - Univest Financial Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Eilie, and good morning and thank you to all of our listeners for joining us. Joining me on the call this morning is Mike Keim, President of Univest Bank and Trust; and Brian Richardson, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, we remind everyone of the forward-looking statements disclaimer. Please be advised that during the course of this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements that express management's intentions, beliefs or expectations within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Univest actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. I will refer you to