Univest Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Jeffrey M. Schweitzer - Univest Financial Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Univest Financial Corporation Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Ladies and gentlemen, as fixed by the order of the Board of Directors, the hour has arrived for the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting of Univest Financial Corporation pursuant to notice by mail to each shareholder. As President and CEO of the corporation, it is my privilege to call the meeting to order.



Due to the public health concerns regarding the coronavirus and the restrictions on in-person gatherings and to support the health and well-being of our employees, directors and shareholders, we decided to hold this annual meeting via a live webcast. On behalf of the directors and the officers of Univest, let me welcome you and express my appreciation to you for participating in this online meeting today. (Operator Instructions)



We will address questions that relate to the matters conducted at this meeting throughout the meeting. The Board has appointed William Aichele as Chairman of the meeting; and Megan