Q1 2022 Univest Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to today's Univest Financial Corporation First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Bailey, and I will be the moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to pass the conference over to Jeff Schweitzer, President and CEO. Jeff, please go ahead.



Jeffrey M. Schweitzer - Univest Financial Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Bailey, and good morning, and thank you to all of our listeners for joining us. Joining me on the call this morning is Mike Keim, our Chief Operating Officer and President of Univest Bank and Trust; and Brian Richardson, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I need to remind everyone of the forward-looking statements disclaimer. Please be advised that during the course of this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements that express management's intentions, beliefs or expectations within the meaning of the federal securities laws.



Univest's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. I will