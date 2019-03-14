Q4 2018 Uxin Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Uxin's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Today's conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I would now like to turn the call over to Nancy Song, Investor Relations Director of Uxin. Please go ahead.



Nancy Song - Uxin Limited - IR Director



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Uxin's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference call. Today, DK, our Founder and CEO; and Zhen Zeng, our CFO, will discuss our financial results. Following the prepared remarks, DK and Zhen will address any questions.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that our statements today will contain forward-looking statements that we make under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



These statements are made -- are based on management's current knowledge and assumptions about future events that involve risks and