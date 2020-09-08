Q1 2021 Uxin Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 08, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Uxin's Earnings Conference Call for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I would now like to turn the call over to Nancy Song, Investor Relations Director of Uxin. Please go ahead.



Nancy Song - Uxin Limited - IR Director



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Uxin's earnings conference call for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. On the call today are D.K., our Founder and CEO; and Zhen Zeng, our CFO. D.K. will review business operations and company highlights, followed by Zhen, who will discuss financials and guidance. They both will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made based on management