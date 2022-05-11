Q1 2022 Vacasa Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Vacasa First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And please be advised that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



And now at this time, I'll turn things over to Mr. Ryan Domyancic, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ryan John Domyancic - Vacasa, Inc. - Senior Director of IR and Corporate Development



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for Vacasa's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I'm pleased to be joined today by CEO, Matt Roberts; and CFO, Jamie Cohen.



Before we begin, let me cover a few administrative details. This call contains information that speaks only as of today's live broadcast, and redistribution of this broadcast is prohibited. We have posted a shareholder letter and press release on the IR section of our website at investors.vacasa.com that will be referenced by our speakers.



Comments made during this conference call and in our shareholder letter and press release may contain statements that are