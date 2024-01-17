Jan 17, 2024 / 04:45PM GMT
Charles Shi Needham&Company LLC-Analyst
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to 26th Needham Annual Growth Conference. Glad to see everybody for the first in-person day of this conference. My name is Charles Shi. I'm a semi-cap analyst at Needham. Here with me is Veeco. And on the stage, we have Bill Miller, CEO; John Kiernan, the CFO from Veeco.
Bill and John, first off, I really want to thank you guys for joining me today, and here's what we're going to do this session. We're going to start with our management presenting a few slides, then we'll transition into fireside chat. If time allows, we're going to do a few questions from the audience.
Bill and John, stage is yours. You may start with your presentation. Thanks.
Bill Miller Veeco Instruments Inc-CEO
Thank you, Charles. Good morning, everyone. Really excited to be here with everybody today. I wanted to share with you some exciting activity going on at Veeco. Before I get into this, obviously, I want everyone to carefully review our Safe Harbor statement.
Veeco Instruments Inc at Needham Growth Conference Transcript
Jan 17, 2024 / 04:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...