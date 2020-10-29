Q3 2020 VEON Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Nik Kershaw - VEON Ltd. - Group Director IR



Hi. Good afternoon and good morning, everyone. Welcome to VEON's third quarter results presentation. Nik Kershaw here. I'm Group Head of Investor Relations. I'm pleased to be joined on the line today by Kaan Terzioglu, Sergi Herrero, our Group co-CEOs; along with our Group CFO, Serkan Okandan.



Today's presentation will begin with an overview of our third quarter results from Serkan, followed by an operational review from Kaan and Sergi to discuss the trends we saw across our business during the quarter as the pandemic lockdown relaxed. We'll then hand it back to Serkan to discuss our outlook and our financial guidance for the full year. As ever, we will ensure that there's ample time for your