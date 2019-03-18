Q4 2018 Viomi Technology Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Cecilia Li - The Piacente Group - Investor Relations



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Viomi Technology Company Limited Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018.



The company's financial and operating results were issued in a press release earlier today and are posted online.



Participating in today's call are Mr. Xiaoping Chen, the Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer; and