Q1 2020 Viomi Technology Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Participating in today's call are Mr. Xiaoping Chen, the Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Shun Jiang, the Chief Financial Officer.