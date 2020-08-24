Q2 2020 Viomi Technology Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Participating in today's call are Mr. Xiaoping Chen Chang, the Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Shun Jiang, the Chief Financial Officer.