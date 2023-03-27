Q4 2022 Viomi Technology Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd's Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Ms. Claire Ji, the IR Director of the company. Please go ahead, Claire.



Claire Ji -



Hello, everyone, and thank you, Rocco, and welcome to Viomi Technological Limited's Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth quarter and full year 2022.



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. The company's financial operating results were issued in a press release earlier today and uploaded online. You can download earnings press release and sign up for the company's e-mail distribution list by visiting the IR section of the company's website at ir.viomi.com.



Participating in today's call is Mr. Chen Xiaoping, the Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer. The company's management will begin with prepared remarks, and the call will conclude with a Q&A