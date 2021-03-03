Mar 03, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Wilfred Victoria -



Good morning, and good evening to all our webinar's participants. My name is Wilfred, and I am from Vuzix. I handle marketing and sales, Vuzix Asia Pacific, Australia and Latin America. Today, we'd like to show to you what Vuzix is and what our products can do, smart glasses. And we'd like to introduce to you also some of our VIP software partners: Softfoundry, with a very wonderful app called FacePro; and also, we have with us a guest from China, ABB, who's been using Vuzix smart glasses and FacePro in their operations. I'd like to share my screen with you to introduce Vuzix. Can everybody see my screen?



Shen-Fang Cheng - Vuzix Corporation - Senior Application Engineer



Not yet.



Wilfred Victoria -



Not yet? There you go. So Vuzix is a company that's based in Rochester, New York, basically in West Henrietta, which is a suburb in Rochester. We have offices in the U.S., in Canada, in U.K. and in Japan. Vuzix is a pioneer in wearable, computing, augmented reality, optics, display engines and has been