Automatic Data Processing Inc Insider Sells Shares

Michael Bonarti, Corporate Vice President of Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP, Financial), sold 29,085 shares of the company on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $250 per share, resulting in a total value of $7,271,250.

Automatic Data Processing Inc is a provider of human capital management solutions, including services such as payroll processing, benefits administration, and human resource management. The company serves clients ranging from small businesses to large enterprises across various industries worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,227 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Automatic Data Processing Inc's shares were trading at $250 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $102.525 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.05, which is above both the industry median of 18.1 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.97, with a GF Value of $258.22, indicating that Automatic Data Processing Inc is considered Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. The recent insider activity at Automatic Data Processing Inc may be of interest to stakeholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and valuation.

