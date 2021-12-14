WD-40 Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 14, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Good day, and welcome to WD-40 Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I'm Garry Ridge, WD-40 Company's CEO and Board Chair. I'm very happy to welcome you to this year's Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We believe in engaging with our stockholders, and we hope that this virtual meeting will maximize the participation of our stockholders while keeping the health and well-being of our meeting participants a top priority.



Before calling the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce today's meeting participants. The following Directors are in virtual attendance today. Daniel Carter, who served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BevMo!. Dan is the Chair of our Audit Committee. Melissa