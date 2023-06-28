Wrap Technologies Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 28, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Chris DeAlmeida - Wrap Technologies, Inc. - CFO



Ladies and gentlemen, hello, and welcome to the 2023 Wrap Technologies' annual virtual-only meeting of our stockholders. My name is Chris DeAlmeida, and I'm the CFO of Wrap Technologies. The Board of Directors and management appreciate your interest and attending today's meeting.



Before we begin the formal meeting, I would like to review a few preliminary matters. Today's meeting will consist of three parts: first, the call to order and formal portion of the meeting that will be conducted by Wayne Walker, Chairman of our Board of Directors.



Second, the voting will be concluded, and votes will be tallied. For the final portion of the meeting, Kevin Mullins, our Chief Executive Officer, will make a brief presentation focusing on Wrap Technologies' current activity. This will include a question-and-answer period hosted by Kevin Mullins, Wayne Walker, and myself.



I would like to remind you that while we have many guests attending today's meeting, the question-and-answer period is for stockholders or proxy holders only who must be on