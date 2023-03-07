Mar 07, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst
(technical difficulty)
With the preamble. And so we have Dave Zalman from Prosperity, John Allison from Home Bancshares and Ed Wehmer from Wintrust. And this is the Unplugged panel. And I want to say, guys, this is webcast. I want to remind you of that.
John W. Allison - Home Bancshares, Inc.(Conway - AR)-Co-Founder - Chairman, President & CEO
For how long?
David E. Zalman - Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. - Senior Chairman & CEO
Last time that guy took us off. We weren't on very long. Behave, I think.
Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst
I remember.
John W. Allison - Home Bancshares, Inc.(Conway - AR)-Co-Founder<
