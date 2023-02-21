Feb 21, 2023 / 02:40PM GMT

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD and U.S. Industrial Sector Head



Again, welcome. Andy Kaplowitz. We're really excited to have AECOM with us today. We have Troy Rudd, who is the CEO; and Will Gabrielski, VP of IR. So very, very excited to have you guys.



I'm going to turn it over to Troy, I think you have some prepared remarks, and then we'll get into Q&A.



W. Troy Rudd - AECOM - CEO & Director



Great. Thanks very much. And I am really happy to be here. When I got off the plane, I was really happy to be here. I only wished that I was here on vacation and to spend time with you all.



Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD and U.S. Industrial Sector Head



Me too truly.



W. Troy Rudd - AECOM - CEO & Director



So I would -- I'd like to just take a few minutes and for the folks that may not be familiar with AECOM, just spend a few minutes giving some background on us. And talk a little bit about the success we're