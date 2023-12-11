AECOM Investor Day Transcript

Dec 11, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

W. Troy Rudd - AECOM - CEO & Director



Perfect. Just before we get started, I have to do the most important administrative detail, which I will call your attention to the safe harbor statement, which is in the materials. And I will not read it for you. I will hope that you will read it on your own, because it's an important part of the presentation.



So welcome, everybody. It's been 4 years since we were here in person. 2019, we were on this stage and we were talking about the company. So it's been a good long time since we've been able to come together. But over the last 4 years, we have transformed the company. And when I say we've transformed the company, I don't mean that we've just sold some businesses, streamlined what we do. We've actually deliberately transformed the company.



We started with, first of all, the vision for the company. We've changed the vision. We very deliberately changed the strategy of the company, and then we went beyond that. We've actually changed the entire leadership team. We've changed the operating structure. We've actually changed our belief and our