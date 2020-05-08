May 08, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation's conference call to discuss the company's first quarter 2020 financial results. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on May 8, 2020.
I will now turn the call over to Veronica Mayer from Investor Relations.
Veronica Mendiola Mayer - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation - Principal of Ares Public IR & Corporate Communications Group
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call. We apologize for the short delay as we were experiencing a few technical difficulties. I am joined remotely today by our CEO, Bryan Donohoe; David Roth, our President; Tae-Sik Yoon, our CFO; and Carl Drake, our Head of Public Company Investor Relations.
In addition to our press release and the 10-Q that we filed with the SEC, we have posted an earnings presentation under the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescre.com.
Before we begin, I want to remind
