Feb 26, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Francesco De Ferrari - AMP Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, also from my side. I'm here with James, our CFO, and Jason, our Group Treasurer and really wanted to provide you sort of the exciting update about our ASX release today. We've announced a nonbinding heads of agreement with Ares Management Corporation with the intent of entering into a joint venture for our AMP Capital private markets business. And the perimeter of this joint venture is infrastructure equity, infrastructure debt and our real estate businesses.



You would have seen from the media release that actually, in difference to the media releases of the