Aug 06, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Erik Bylin. Please go ahead, sir.
Erik Bylin - NMN Advisors - Principal
Thank you, Gabriel. Good afternoon, and welcome to Arlo Technologies' Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining us from the company are Mr. Matthew McRae, CEO; and Ms. Christine Gorjanc, CFO.
The format of the call will start with an introduction and commentary on the business provided by Matt, followed by a review of the financials for the second quarter, along with guidance provided by Christine. We'll then have time for any questions.
If you have not received a copy of today's press release, please visit Arlo's Investor Relation website at www.arlo.com.
Before we begin the formal remarks, we advise you that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected revenue, gross margins,
Q2 2019 Arlo Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...