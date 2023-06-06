Barnes Group Inc to acquire MB Aerospace Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the MB Aerospace Acquisition Conference Call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)



Bill Pitts, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



William Pitts - Barnes Group Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Rob. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our MB Aerospace Acquisition Conference Call. With me are Barnes President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Hook; Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Julie Streich; and Barnes Aerospace President, Ian Reason.



During our call, we will be referring to the MB Aerospace acquisition slides, which are posted on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at onebarnes.com, that's onebarnes.com.



Be advised that certain statements we make on today's call, both during the opening remarks and during the question-and-answer session, may be forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual