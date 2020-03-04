Mar 04, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Baytex Energy Corp. fourth quarter and year-end conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Ector, Vice President, Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Brian G. Ector - Baytex Energy Corp. - VP of Capital Markets
Thank you, Ariel. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results. With me today are Ed LaFehr, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Rod Gray, Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer; Kendall Arthur, Vice President, Heavy Oil; and Chad Lundberg, Vice President, Light Oil. While listening, please keep in mind that some of our remarks will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. I would refer you to the advisories regarding forward-looking statements, oil and gas information and non-GAAP financial
Q4 2019 Baytex Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript
