Jul 30, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Baytex Energy Corp. Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Ector, Vice President of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Brian G. Ector - Baytex Energy Corp. - VP of Capital Markets
Thanks, Chad. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2020 financial and operating results.
With the COVID-19 situation still front and center, we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our employees. And with that in mind, today, I am joined remotely by our executive team: Ed LaFehr, President and Chief Executive Officer; Rod Gray, Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer; Kendall Arthur, Vice President, Heavy Oil; Chad Kalmakoff, our Vice President of Finance; Chad Lundberg, Vice President, Light Oil; and Scott Lovett, our Vice President of Corporate Development.
While listening, please keep in mind that some of our remarks will
Q2 2020 Baytex Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...