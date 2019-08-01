Aug 01, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the BAT half year results for 2019. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this is being recorded.



I'll now hand you over to Jack Bowles, Chief Executive. Please begin.



Jack Marie Henry David Bowles - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm Jack Bowles, Chief Executive. And with me this morning is Tadeu Marroco, who from Monday, will succeed Ben Stevens as Finance Director.



I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ben for his immense contribution to the group over a career spanning nearly 30 years. As you all know, at the end of this week and after 11 years on the Main Board as Finance Director, Ben will be retiring. He leaves with the best wishes of the whole board for a long and happy retirement.



Before I start the presentation, I need to highlight the disclaimer on Page 2 and Page 3, which I will take as read. As usual, at the end of the presentation, there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions.



As we said in March, we