Jun 19, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to this morning's conference call. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Deck Slone, Arch Coal's Senior Vice President of Strategy. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
Deck S. Slone - Arch Coal, Inc. - SVP of Strategy & Public Policy
Good morning, and thanks for joining us. As you know, Arch Coal and Peabody Energy announced today that the 2 companies have entered into a definitive agreement to combine Wyoming and Colorado assets in a highly synergistic joint venture. To the extent possible, we hope to maintain a sharp focus on that transaction on this morning's call. Naturally, we will be looking to -- forward to a much broader and more wide-ranging conversation about Arch and its recent progress in a little over a month on our second quarter conference call.
But before we begin, let me remind you that certain statements made during this call, including statements relating to our expected future business and financial performance, may be considered forward-looking statements according to the Private
Arch Coal Inc to Discuss Joint Venture with Peabody Energy Corp Conference Call Transcript
Jun 19, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...