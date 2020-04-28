Full Year 2019 Burford Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, to our 2019 earnings call. At long last, we are thrilled to be presenting our 2019 results. Those results are consistent with the trading update that we put out in February, but we're happy to be here and talk you through them in substantially more detail.



We're going to do this in our usual form. I'll make some opening remarks. Jon will talk about where we stand with our investment portfolio, and Jim will take you through quite a lot of financial data.



There are 3 relevant documents for you all now to have: one of them is the RNS that we