Apr 08, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today.



Thank you. Megan Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin the conference.



Megan Wilson - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Chris, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Investor Conference Call. I am Megan Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations at B&W. Joining me this afternoon are Kenny Young, B&W's Chief Executive Officer; Lou Salamone, Chief Financial Officer; and Henry Bartoli, Chief Strategy Officer, to discuss our recent project settlements and financing arrangements as well as our fourth quarter results.



During this call, certain statements we make will be forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our safe harbor provision for forward-looking statements that can be