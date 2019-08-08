Aug 08, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Babcock & Wilcox Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. Megan Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin the conference.



Megan Wilson - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Chris, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Megan Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations at B&W. Joining me this afternoon are Kenny Young, B&W's Chief Executive Officer; Lou Salamone, Chief Financial Officer; and Henry Bartoli, Chief Strategy Officer, to discuss our second quarter results.



During this call, certain statements we make will be forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our safe harbor provision for forward-looking statements that can be found at the end of our earnings press release