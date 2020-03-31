Mar 31, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprise Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Megan Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Megan Wilson - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Chantel, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Megan Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations at B&W. Joining me this afternoon are Kenny Young, B&W's Chief Executive Officer; and Lou Salamone, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss our fourth quarter and full year results.



During this call, certain statements we make will be forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our safe harbor provision for forward-looking statements that can be found at the