Aug 13, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Megan R. Wilson - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Chantelle, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Megan Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations at B&W.



Joining me this afternoon are Kenny Young, B&W's Chief Executive Officer; and Lou Salamone, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss our second quarter results.



During this call, certain statements we make will be forward-looking.