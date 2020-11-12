Nov 12, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Megan R. Wilson - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Natalia, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Megan Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations at B&W. Joining me this morning are Kenny Young, B&W's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Lou Salamone, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss our third quarter results.



During this call, certain statements we make will be forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our safe harbor provision for forward-looking statements that can be found at the end of our earnings press release and also in our Form 10-Q that will be filed by