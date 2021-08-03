Aug 03, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

Edlain Rodriguez - Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Jefferies Industrials Conference. I'm Edlain Rodriguez from the chemicals team. Representing Babcock & Wilcox today are Kenny Young, CEO, and Lou Salamone, CFO.



Without further ado, Kenny, it's all yours.



Kenny Young - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Edlain, thank you very much. Thanks, everyone, for joining this afternoon. And we appreciate the opportunity to be here. Babcock & Wilcox has a long history going back actually more than 150 years in the development of innovative power generation and industrial technologies. Through our recent strong performance and new strategic direction, the strength and quality of our global brand equity is as powerful as ever.



While we got our start with steam generation, today, through our advanced research and development, engineering, manufacturing, we offer a broad range of environmental, renewable and thermal technologies, including our revolutionary ClimateBright