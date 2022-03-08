Mar 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Victoria, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I'll now pass over to your host, Megan Wilson, Chief Strategy Officer to begin. Please go ahead.



Megan R. Wilson - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Senior VP of Corporate Development



Thank you, Victoria, and Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Megan Wilson, Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at B&W. Joining me this morning are Kenny Young, B&W's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Lou Salamone, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss our fourth quarter and full year results.



During this call, certain statements we make will be forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our safe harbor provision for