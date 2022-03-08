Mar 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Victoria, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I'll now pass over to your host, Megan Wilson, Chief Strategy Officer to begin. Please go ahead.
Megan R. Wilson - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Senior VP of Corporate Development
Thank you, Victoria, and Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Megan Wilson, Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at B&W. Joining me this morning are Kenny Young, B&W's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Lou Salamone, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss our fourth quarter and full year results.
During this call, certain statements we make will be forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our safe harbor provision for
Q4 2021 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...