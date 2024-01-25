Q4 2023 CNX Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the CNX Resources Fourth Quarter 2023 Q&A conference call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing star, then zero on your telephone keypad. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question. You may press star, then one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyler Lewis, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Tyler Lewis CNX Resources Corporation-VP of IR



Thank you and good morning, everybody. Welcome to CNX's fourth quarter Q&A conference call. Today we will be answering questions related to our fourth quarter and full year results. This morning, we posted to our Investor Relations website, an updated slide presentation and detailed fourth quarter earnings release data such as quarterly E&P data financial statements and non-GAAP reconciliations