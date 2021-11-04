Q3 2021 VAALCO Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the VAALCO Energy Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host today, Al Petrie. Mr. Petrie, Please go ahead.



Al Petrie - VAALCO Energy, Inc. - IR Coordinator



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to VAALCO Energy's Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. After I cover the forward-looking statements, George Maxwell, our CEO, will review key highlights, along with operational results. Ron Bain, our CFO, will then provide a more in-depth financial review. George will then return for some closing comments before we take your questions.



(Operator Instructions) I would like to point out that we posted a Q3 2021 supplemental information deck on our website this morning that has additional financial analysis, comparisons and guidance that should be helpful.



With that, let me proceed with our forward-looking statement comments. During the course of this conference call, the company will