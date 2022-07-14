Jul 14, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to today's conference call to discuss VAALCO Energy and TransGlobe Energy's Strategic Business Combination Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Al Petrie, Investor Relations Coordinator with VAALCO Energy. Please go ahead.
Al Petrie - VAALCO Energy, Inc. - IR Coordinator
Thank you, Chad, and good morning, everyone. On today's call, George Maxwell, our CEO; and Ron Bain, our CFO, will discuss the company's transformational business combination with TransGlobe Energy. We will then open up the call for questions. (Operator Instructions) I would like to point out that we posted a presentation deck on our website this morning that has additional information related to the transaction that we will be referring to at times during our call this morning.
With that, let me proceed with our forward-looking statement comments. During the course of this call, the company will be making forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, VAALCO Energy, Inc. - M&A Call Transcript
Jul 14, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...